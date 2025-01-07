What’s Going on Between Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife? Exes Spotted Kissing at Golden Globes After-Party

Kate Beckinsale and ex-Matt Rife were reportedly spotted kissing at a Golden Globes after-party on Sunday (Jan. 5).

According to Page Six, Beckinsale and the comedian shared a smooch at Hollywood hot spot Spago while attending Netflix's bash following the awards ceremony.

“They were kissing and being affectionate with one another,” an insider told the outlet, describing the kiss as more romantic than a typical makeout session.

“Her arms were around his neck. And his arms and hands were around her waist… They were very close and then I saw them kiss a couple times," the source continued.

Another insider at the event described the former flames as "friendly exes" who were "having some funny conversations."

The smooching session reportedly happened "near the end of the night."

“They were in front of everyone in the corner of the main dining room. By this time it wasn’t packed, people were filtering out," they added.

Beckinsale began dating Rife in 2017 following her divorce from Len Wiseman. At the time, the Pearl Harbor star was 43 and Rife was 21.

Rife was last linked to Jessica Lord. The pair began dating in June 2023 before ultimately calling it quits in March 2024.

In 2019, Beckinsale met Pete Davidson at the Golden Globes awards and the former couple embarked on a whirlwind romance.

After being spotted holding hands on multiple outings, the pair were seen making out at a New York Rangers game. They ended their nearly four-month fling in late April of the same year.