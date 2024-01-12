Kate Beckinsale’s Dating History Revealed: Marriage, Comedians and More! (PHOTOS)

Kate Beckinsale has been one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading ladies for over two decades.

Throughout her illustrious career, the 50-year-old actress has been in a plethora of high-profile and unexpected relationships that have sparked major headlines.

Beckinsale dated Welsh actor Michael Sheen for eight years, initially meeting in 1995 and calling it quits in 2003.

The former flames welcomed daughter, Lily — Beckinsale's only child — in 2009.

After her split from Sheen, the Underworld star met and wed filmmaker Len Wiseman. The couple split in November 2015 after 11 years of marriage.

After that, Beckinsale had a handful of flings with some of Hollywood's funniest men, including a high-profile romance with Pete Davidson.

