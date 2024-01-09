Kate Beckinsale Rushes to Hospital Straight From Golden Globes

Kate Beckinsale rushed straight to the hospital after the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

The 50-year-old actress joined Don Cheadle on stage to present Lily Gladstone with the best performance by a female actor prize at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (Jan. 7).

On Tuesday (Jan. 9), Kate shared a series of photos from her evening, from the event itself to ending her night in a hospital sporting the same dress from the bash.

She could be seen sat beside a patient's bed, with two friends also seen in the room.

It's believed she was visiting her stepfather Roy Battersby, following reports from the Daily Mail newspaper that he suffered a stroke after a previous cancer diagnosis.

She captioned the post: "Golden Globes 2024 start to end."

A friend commented: "I don't know how you made it through last night with all that is going on. You are strong and a consummate pro.

"Having to leave the side of your beautiful Roy to honor this commitment at the Globes was above and beyond.

"Sending love and prayers to you and your family. I'm so happy you were able to make it back to the hospital."

Kate replied: "Thank you and thank you for your supportive texts all the way through. That was so kind."

Although Kate has not outright discussed what she's going through, she has alluded to difficult times on social media and shared photos from hospital visits.

She recently wrote: "Probably the hardest year of my life."

Last summer, she lost her beloved cat Clive just months before her mom Judy Loe was hospitalized.

Back in August, she wrote on Instagram: "Pair grief and sickness and fear with as much life and laughter and celebration as you possibly can. It doesn’t mean you are having some sort of crisis.

"It means you are choosing life, fiercely. Be brave, and when you don’t feel brave, listen."