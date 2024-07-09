Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization for Grief-Fueled ‘Hole in Esophagus’

Kate Beckinsale clapped back at haters who criticized her recent weight loss on Instagram.

The star revealed that her mysterious hospitalization in early 2024 was actually due to a hole in her esophagus caused by grief after experiencing some personal tragedies, per Page Six.

"No, actually. I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly," Beckinsale replied to a comment on her Instagram page saying her "ass ran away."

She continued, adding that her six-week hospitalization was from the grief and the health issue that resulted caused her to "vomit copious amounts of blood."

"I found eating very hard and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I’m not really concerned about what you think about my ass," she went on.

"Maybe you should worry about your own f--king ass. I suggest shoving something up it — like a large pineapple or a brick," she said.

The star shared her hospitalization in March and made her first public appearance post-recovery in May.

Shortly after, trolls began criticizing her for allegedly getting plastic surgery.

At the time, the Serendipity actress slammed them as "bullies."

"I used to pluck the s--t out of my eyebrows … I had a fuller face as most of us do in our late teens and 20s. Makeup techniques were matte, not nearly so glossy," she explained on social media.

On another recent post, she defended herself again when faced with comments about her health and appearance.

"I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father’s almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left," she shared.

"What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family’s is not important," she added.