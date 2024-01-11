Kate Beckinsale Shares Cryptic Instagram Post After Rushing to Hospital Earlier This Week

Kate Beckinsale has posted a cryptic message just days after she rushed straight to the hospital from the Golden Globes.

Beckinsale previously shared several pictures from the evening of Sunday (Jan. 7), including a photo of her still wearing her Golden Globes gown while at the hospital.

The photo showed her sitting by the bed of a patient believed to be her stepfather Roy Battersby, who reportedly suffered a stroke after being diagnosed with cancer.

On Thursday (Jan. 11), Beckinsale posted an all-black square to her Instagram account, which left many people wondering what she meant by it.

However, many believe Beckinsale's post indicates that her stepfather has passed away.

"Sending love to you and your family on the passing of Roy," one person commented.

"I’m so sorry for your loss," another wrote.

"My sincerest condolences to you and your family, Kate ... My heart breaks for you at this time. There truly are no words that can take the pain away," someone else shared.

READ MORE: Controversial Director Said Kate Beckinsale Wasn't Too Beautiful

As of publishing, Beckinsale has not publicly given an update on her stepfather's condition.

However, she previously alluded to the hard times she has been going through in other social media posts.

"Probably the hardest year of my life," Beckinsale previously wrote.

Last summer, Beckinsale's beloved cat Clive passed away mere months before her mom was hospitalized.