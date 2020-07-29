Kate Beckinsale is feeling unsettled after receiving a real live rabbit from an anonymous sender.

The English actress shared videos of the mysterious incident via her Instagram Story on Tuesday (July 28).

As she recounted the story, Beckinsale opened the front door to her Los Angeles home to find a bunny named Marvel in a cage along with rabbit food and rose petals. Her boyfriend, Goody Grace, filmed the ordeal and was overheard calling the sender "daft."

“There was more than this outside," she told her beau. "Why have we got an adult rabbit? I feel a bit bad for Marvel for being suddenly dropped off at my house. What the f--k is going on?"

When Grace offered to hold the rabbit, Beckinsale was leery and said it could possibly bite them.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Beckinsale also pleaded with fans to never send a real animal to a stranger's house unsolicited.

"Please, please, please, however much someone loves animals, please never send an unsolicited pet to someone’s house, especially anonymously and especially on a boiling hot day where it could have been left outside to roast to death," she wrote, according to The Daily Mail.

Beckinsale shared that they have found a nice home for Marvel—one without felines.

"We have found a loving home for Marvel without cats but it was quite a shock and I think pretty unsettling for Marvel, too," she added. "[I] appreciate so much the good wishes but please please don’t send anyone an animal as a present or a joke or really at all."