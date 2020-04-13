Are Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace Dating?

Are Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace an item?

The actress was photographed by The Daily Mail holding hands with the up-and-coming musician on Easter Sunday (April 12). The 46-year-old actress and 22-year-old artist were enjoying a walk outside in Los Angeles together and were seen embracing.

The pair first sparked rumors in January after they were photographed out at a party together. She has also left numerous comments on his Instagram account, which left fans speculating that they were dating.

Grace uploaded a picture of himself with Peeps and chocolate Easter eggs on his Instagram account, while in the same outfit that he was photographed wearing with his potential new girlfriend.

Users on social media pointed out that Grace is only one year older than Beckinsale's 21-year-old daughter, Lily Sheen. She previously dated Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who is 20 years younger than Beckinsale.

In January, it was rumored that the star was dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who happened to be Davidson's best friend.