Kate Beckinsale blasted rumors she's dating ex Pete Davidson's best friend Machine Gun Kelly.

As previously reported, the 46-year-old actress and "Bad Things" rapper were spotted together after attending a Golden Globes afterparty on January 6. Paparazzi snapped photos of them leaving the party at Chateau Marmont and getting in the same car, which prompted fans immediately assumed the two were dating.

However, Beckinsale has since denied the romance rumors on Instagram after several of her followers questioned — and judged — the potential new relationship.

"Machine gun Kelly Really? I'm out!! You are now infected," one user commented.

"Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were," she replied.

"Also please get a f---ing life," she unapologetically added.

Then, when another user wrote, "U need a man," Beckinsale responded with, "Maybe you do since it’s so much on your mind xx."

Last year, Beckinsale was romantically linked to Davidson for a few months before the two went their separate ways in April. The Saturday Night Live comedian is now dating 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber.