Joe Exotic Says He Can Turn Machine Gun Kelly Gay With a Little Bit of Meth

Tiger King star Joe Exotic says he can turn Machine Gun Kelly gay with the help of some meth.

Exotic, who is currently serving a a 21-year prison sentence, made a pass at the 33-year-old rapper on Twitter (now X) Tuesday (Feb. 20).

"A tiger and a little bit of meth I can make MGK gay," Exotic captioned a shirtless photo of MGK's freshly done blackout tattoos on the social media platform.

The caption is a reference to Exotic's controversial relationships with his former husbands Travis Maldonado and Dillon Passage, who were both straight men who entered respective relationships with Exotic under the allure of drugs and the care-taking of his tigers.

In another X post, Exotic referenced Kelly's current romantic partner Megan Fox, teasing, "Once you go Tiger King you'll forget about the Fox."

Exotic, who has been pleading with other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian to get him out of prison, also asked Kelly for help.

"Now that we're practically a new item... Help me get the hell out of here," he captioned another photo of MGK.

MGK showed off his new tattoos on Feb. 20 on Instagram, where he revealed the tattoos were "for spiritual purposes only."

In his Instagram Stories, the musician shared that it took 44 needles to complete the blackout ink.

According to The Daily Mail, in 2019 Exotic received 17 federal charges for animal abuse, as well as two counts of attempted murder for hire for his alleged plot to kill Carole Baskin.