Megan Fox Slammed Into Barricade During MGK Scuffle at County Fair

Megan Fox got slammed into a barricade when a person allegedly tried to attack Machine Gun Kelly Thursday night.

TMZ reports MGK and Fox were enjoying the the Orange County fair in California on July 20 when a fellow fair attendee tried to take a swing at the rapper-turned-punk-rocker.

Viral footage from the altercation shows MGK's bodyguard accidentally barreling into and slamming Fox into a nearby metal barricade as he prevents the alleged attacker from approaching MGK.

After she gets caught up in the scuffle, MGK pulls a visibly stressed Fox away and the pair quickly head off.

Watch a video of the incident below:

MGK and Fox's public outing comes following reports that the pair were on a break earlier this year and had even stopped planning their wedding.

"They are very hot and cold. They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues," a source told US Weekly in March, calling their relationship "pretty volatile."

Cheating rumors swirled prior to the engaged couple's brief break.

"There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to ... actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote in a statement on her Instagram amid the speculation.

US Weekly reports MGK and Fox have moved past their issues and returned to planning their wedding.

"They’re on the right track again. They’ve had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again," a source told the publication.