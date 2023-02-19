Megan Fox Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox returned to Instagram to set the record straight about her and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship.

On Sunday (Feb. 19), the Transformers actress reactivated her Instagram account after she deleted photos of her and the "Bloody Valentine" rapper before deactivating the account altogether.

"There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote, seemingly referring to the rumor that MGK cheated on her with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, who denied the allegations.

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now," she concluded.

Currently, her statement is the only post on her profile. See below:

Last week, Fox posted photos of herself alongside a video of her burning an envelope. The caption cited Beyonce's "Pray You Catch Me" lyrics: "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over your breath."

When a follower commented "he [MGK] probably got with Sophie," Fox quickly responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie," along with a fire emoji.

A source close to Fox told People that the couple got into an argument over Super Bowl weekend. The source claimed the couple's engagement wasn't called off, but that they were not on speaking terms at the time.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time," the insider claimed.