Stars, they’re just like us and fangirl over the stacked Coachella performances.

On Apr. 12, the first weekend of the annual festival held in Indio, Calif. took place. Thousands of music fans packed the desert to watch artists of every genre take a stage, while some fans tuned in via “Couch-ella,” the livestream of the sets.

However it was just beyond the barricades that were filled to the brim with familiar faces and fellow artists enjoying the music. Some opted for exclusive parties put on by brands while others did Coachella-weekend activities including Neon Carnival, Hotel Revolve and Nylon House.

As for the “Queen of Coachella,” Vanessa Hudgens, she stayed home this year as she is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker. She did send a message to fellow festival-goers, “No Coachella for me this yearrrr. Hope y’all are having the time of your lifeeee."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended the festival on Saturday to watch her frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff as Bleachers, perform in addition to Ice Spice who performed their "Karma" remix. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton hit up the festival and even took to the stage to play cornhole during Vampire Weekend's set.

See all of the celebrity attendees and fashion from Coachella 2024, below.