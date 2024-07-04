Is Taylor Swift Throwing Her Annual Fourth of July Party?

Taylor Swift has had a busy year, but she is not kicking back and relaxing with her annual Fourth of July party.

Every year the singer hosts a party at her Rhode Island mansion to celebrate the United States gaining its independence. However, this year will look a bit different as Swift is set to not even be in the country.

The "Cruel Summer" songstress is busy on the holiday and will be performing in Amsterdam as part of her Eras Tour. Swift will be there on July 4, 5 and 6.

Swift's last Fourth go July part was one year ago where many of her famous besties attended the event. Notably, Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters were in attendance at the event.

Swift shared pictures from the party after the holiday was over.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies. See you tonight Kansas Cityyy," she shared at the time.

Swift first started throwing parties to commemorate the Fourth of July in 2013 shortly after she bought her mansion for $17.75 million.

When Swift was dating actor Tom Hiddleston in 2017, he was privy to one of the parties and later opened up about the event to GQ.

"The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a t-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this' And we all laughed about it," he said.

The Eras Tour will continue throughout the rest of the year and is currently slated to end in December of this year.