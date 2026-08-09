Tate McRae and Jack Hughes are officially over — and this breakup already has some red flags of its own.

The "Exes" singer, 23, and New Jersey Devils center, 25, have called it quits, but there's already a disagreement over who actually ended the relationship.

One source claims Hughes pulled the plug after seeing "red flags," while sources close to McRae insist she was the one who ended things.

According to Page Six, Hughes has reportedly already moved on and is dating other people.

From DMs to Devils Games

McRae and Hughes first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in New York City last year.

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McRae was later seen cheering him on at New Jersey Devils games, while the pair were reportedly spotted looking "flirty" during dinner at Anton's in the West Village.

Hughes reportedly made the first move by sliding into McRae's DMs.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images Mike Coppola, Getty Images

After months of speculation, a source told Us Weekly in March that the pair had been casually seeing each other since late 2025 and were exclusively dating.

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"[Tate] thinks [Jack] is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together," the source said at the time.

Then Came the MAGA Question

The breakup rumors intensified this week after Variety asked McRae about speculation that she supports MAGA.

The question came after Hughes and his Team USA teammates received a congratulatory call from President Donald Trump following their Olympic gold-medal win in February. During the call, Trump joked about the women's hockey team, which had also won gold.

Elsa, Getty Images Elsa, Getty Images

McRae pointed to the organizations she supports, including the Trevor Project and the Global Fund for Women.

"I think it's pretty obvious what kind of person I am and the things I support," she told Variety.

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Neither McRae nor Hughes has publicly addressed the breakup or explained what led to it.