Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton may be taking their relationship from the Formula One paddock to the reality TV world — and apparently, they aren't stopping at a cameo.

According to a source, Hamilton has been warming up to the idea of appearing on The Kardashians after Kim and Kris Jenner convinced him the show could be good for his brand.

But the real plot twist? Lewis may want his own show with Kim.

Wait, Kim and Lewis Want Their Own Show?

What's surprising isn't necessarily Hamilton appearing on The Kardashians. It's the possibility that the seven-time Formula One champion could actually be interested in making reality TV a bigger part of his life.

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"What no one saw coming is that he's actually talking about doing his own show with Kim," a source tells Star.

Hamilton, 41, was reportedly "quite excited at the prospect," according to the insider, who stressed that this wasn't a case of Kim, 45, or her family dragging him in front of the cameras.

In other words, Lewis apparently knows exactly what he's signing up for.

The Kardashian Curse

Not everyone in Hamilton's inner circle is apparently convinced this is a brilliant idea.

The source says some of his friends have warned that getting deeper into the Kardashian world could be biting off more than he can chew.

Hamilton, however, reportedly isn't sweating it.

Lewis just rolls his eyes at anyone that warns him about Kim and her family and the whole Kardashian curse. He says it's ridiculous and not something he's worried about at all because he's secure in himself and his own abilities.

And it's not like Hamilton is exactly a stranger to the spotlight.

The racing superstar starred in and served as a producer on Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie and has also lent his voice to Cars and video games including Fortnite and Call of Duty.



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"Lewis has always been attracted to the limelight, so anyone that really knows him shouldn't actually be all that shocked that he's open to this," the source says. "But of course it's going to cause a huge uproar when people find out."

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So, after conquering Formula One, Hollywood and the gaming world, is Lewis Hamilton about to conquer Kardashian reality TV, too?