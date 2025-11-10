Zero Stars, No Problem: Kim Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ Is a Hate-Watch Hit [GOSSIP]
Hollywood Is shook — and Kim Kardashian is quietly cackling
Her new legal drama All’s Fair was supposed to be sleek, prestige TV.
Instead? It got dragged into the dirt with zero-star reviews and critics calling it “existentially terrible.”
But here’s the plot twist: The dragging only made it a hit.
“The hate-watch numbers are insane,” a production insider tells #ShuterScoop. “People want to see how bad it really is.”
Camp, Critics & Chaos
The moment All’s Fair aired, it got roasted alive. Scathing reviews dropped within minutes. Social media went feral.
READ MORE: Late-Night Show Rocked by Raunchy Dressing Room Discovery [GOSSIP]
Memes flew. Clips went viral. And suddenly — everyone needed to see the mess.
“Bad reviews were the best PR possible,” one producer admitted. “It’s camp — and we knew it.”
Turns out, Hollywood is deep in its so-bad-it’s-good era, and Kim’s leading the pack.
Kim’s Not Bothered (Obviously)
While critics came for her acting, Kim K is unbothered and booked. All’s Fair has been No. 1 on Hulu for days since its premiere.
“She’s so happy with how much the fans love the show,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s joked that this is actually getting more people to watch it.”
READ MORE: Stephen King TV Series, Ranked From Worst to Best
And honestly? They’re not wrong. Streamers don’t lie — and the numbers are up.
With a stacked cast (hi, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Glenn Close) and Ryan Murphy pulling the strings, the show is already a cultural moment — even if it’s not the one they planned.
50 Best Episodes of 'Friends' Ever
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz