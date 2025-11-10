Hollywood Is shook — and Kim Kardashian is quietly cackling

Her new legal drama All’s Fair was supposed to be sleek, prestige TV.

Instead? It got dragged into the dirt with zero-star reviews and critics calling it “existentially terrible.”

But here’s the plot twist: The dragging only made it a hit.

“The hate-watch numbers are insane,” a production insider tells #ShuterScoop. “People want to see how bad it really is.”

Camp, Critics & Chaos

The moment All’s Fair aired, it got roasted alive. Scathing reviews dropped within minutes. Social media went feral.

Memes flew. Clips went viral. And suddenly — everyone needed to see the mess.

“Bad reviews were the best PR possible,” one producer admitted. “It’s camp — and we knew it.”

Turns out, Hollywood is deep in its so-bad-it’s-good era, and Kim’s leading the pack.

Kim’s Not Bothered (Obviously)

While critics came for her acting, Kim K is unbothered and booked. All’s Fair has been No. 1 on Hulu for days since its premiere.

“She’s so happy with how much the fans love the show,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s joked that this is actually getting more people to watch it.”

And honestly? They’re not wrong. Streamers don’t lie — and the numbers are up.

With a stacked cast (hi, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Glenn Close) and Ryan Murphy pulling the strings, the show is already a cultural moment — even if it’s not the one they planned.