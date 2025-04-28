Revisiting Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris Robbery Now That the Trial Has Finally Started

Now that Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery trial is finally starting, it's time to revisit what exactly went down during the infamous incident.

On Monday (April 28), it was announced 10 people are expected to face charges in court relating to the crime.

Kardashian herself is also set to testify in person during the trial at some point, according to People.

The trial is scheduled to end on May 23.

It's been nearly a decade since Kardashian was robbed during Paris Fashion Week.

The robbery was highly publicized and scrutinized, with many people theorizing that the shocking crime was staged.

Kardashian opened up about the terrifying encounter in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew Pascal [her bodyguard] was out with Kourtney [Kardashian Barker] and that I was there by myself," she revealed in the episode.

What Happened to Kim Kardashian in Paris?

On Oct. 2, 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris apartment she was staying in.

The perpetrators were dressed as French policemen and threatened the concierge in order to gain access to the reality star's apartment.

After breaking in, they bound Kardashian's wrists and legs with zip ties and covered her mouth and eyes with duct tape, leaving her in the bathtub.

She was finally able to wiggle free from the zip ties and escape, screaming for help from the balcony.

"They ask for money. I said I don't have any money. They dragged me out onto the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs," Kardashian shared with her sisters on KUWTK.

"I was like, 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision. Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back?' It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I'm f--ed. There's no way out," she said.

What Was Stolen From Kim Kardashian During 2016 Paris Robbery?

Kardashian said that the robbers stole two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex and other items, per French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche.

In addition to those items, the robbers stole a $4 million ring that was gifted to the star by her then-husband Kanye West.

In total, the jewelry was worth around $9 million. Most of it was never recovered.

Who Was Arrested for Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris Robbery?

French police detained 17 suspects for questioning in 2017, which led to 16 total arrests.

Because of the group's collective ages being of or near senior age, they were nicknamed the "Grandpa Robbers" by the French press.

The group faces charges of armed robbery and kidnapping for their roles in the crime.

One of the perpetrators, Yurnice Abbas, 71, announced plans to apologize for his participation in the crime.

"I will apologize. I mean it sincerely," Abbas said, per AP News.

Abbas spent 21 months in prison after being arrested in 2017. He later penned a French-language book about the crime released in 2021.