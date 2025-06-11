Celebrities Supporting the L.A. ICE Raid Protests

Celebrities are using their platforms and presence to support the anti-ICE protests happening in Los Angeles.

If you're unaware, the protests against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), began over the weekend.

The protests came together after ICE began raiding places of employment to seek out immigration violations.

Over 40 people were arrested in the raids on Friday (June 6), according to Buzzfeed.

READ MORE: Was Greta Thunberg Detained by Israel? Here's What We Know

Protestors were then tear-gassed after Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard soldiers on the peaceful gatherings.

This was corroborated by Finneas (O'Connell, Billie Eilish's brother and collaborator), who confirmed via Instagram stories that peaceful protestors were being tear-gassed.

"Tear-gassed almost immediately at the very peaceful protest downtown – they're inciting this," he wrote.

Director Ava DuVernay also shared her firsthand account of the tear gas method being used against peaceful protestors.

"I’m witnessing tear gas and non-lethal rounds being unleashed on peaceful protesters in DTLA. People of all ages and stripes from all over the city, raising their voices. And being treated worse than January 6 terrorists," she wrote on her Instagram.

He's not the only celeb who has shown up to support the L.A. protests.

Full House star Jodie Sweetin was spotted by a fan who posted a video of the actress protesting on TikTok.

Mexican-American singer Becky G was also reportedly volunteering and sharing information with people about how to protect themselves.

"Becky G is a Mexican American celebrity who is going out into the LA communities and volunteering. She is sharing information about what to do if people encounter ICE. I don’t need celebrities crying on my timeline saying they wish they could do something when they can," a fan tweeted.

Many other celebrities have shared posts to their Instagram stories condemning the raids and spreading awareness.

Reneé Rapp, who is known for her fierce support of issues she cares about, wrote on her Instagram Story, "F--k ICE f--k this administration f--k all of yall who are complicit in ensuring that this happened this is a f--king disgrace."

Hilary Duff reposted a quote from writer and podcaster Whitney Alese, which said, "Masked men abducting people off the street, from their jobs, from their cars, from graduations is not ok. Forcing toddlers & young children to represent themselves in court is not ok. Snatching people when their lawyers are in the bathroom is not ok. Having children come home to an empty house bc their guardians were snatched up is not ok. Arresting law abiding folks at their immigration hearing is not ok. Don’t normalize this. Don’t look away. Don’t stay silent."

Other celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Eva Longoria and Gracie Abrams shared posts in support of the protests.

Abrams shared a post that read, "The truth is, the folks protesting today were worried about their friends, their neighbors, and their community. ... LA is afraid right now because their coworkers were kidnapped at work. Because the guy who sold them dinner was snatched by masked men.

Actor Mark Ruffalo posted a lengthy note on Instagram, where he said, "You are pointing your guns in the wrong direction. Can’t you see that maybe we are being tricked to tear each other apart while they rake it in?”

Pedro Pascal supported Ruffalo's post and shared a post that read, "Los Ángeles. Built by the best of U.S. #Protect our #Protectors #RESIST."

Meanwhile, rapper Tyler the Creator wrote simply, "F--k ICE," and singer Kehlani added, "Long live the resistance."

During her acceptance speech at the 2025 BET Awards, rapper Doechii used her moment to call attention to the terrifying raids.

"There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest. We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear," she said.

Kim Kardashian also expressed her support for the protestors via Instagram Story, calling the raids "inhumane" and writing, "We have to do what's right."

"Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants," Kardashian wrote.

"We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way," she added.