The 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet is finally here!

The biggest stars in the music industry and beyond hit the red carpet and stunned in their boldest fashion statements at the 68th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 1). See the list of winners at the 2026 Grammy Awards here.

From Chappell Roan's barely-there dress to Zara Larsson's glittering gold gown, radio and streaming's most successful pop stars turned out and turned heads.

This year, Kendrick Lamar is the most-nominated artist with nine nods. Other notable nominees include Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut, who each have seven nominations tonight.

This year's Grammy nominees including Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and more are all set to perform. Post Malone will lead a special tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne alongside Slash and other rock icons.

Award presenters this year include Doechii, Harry Styles, Jeff Goldblum, Chappell Roan, Teyana Taylor, Charli XCX, Carole King, Queen Latifah and more.

The annual music awards show, hosted by comedian and television personality Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time this year, takes place at the the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

The telecast will air live tonight beginning at 8PM E.T. on CBS. The show is expected to run until 11:30PM E.T.

This year's Grammy Awards will honor eligible music released between Aug. 31, 2024, and Aug. 30, 2025. There are currently 95 award categories at the Grammys. Two new categories, Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover, will be introduced this year.