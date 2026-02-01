Grammy winners and attendees are protesting ICE.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight (Feb. 1) and already a number of artists and attendees have shared their backlash toward ICE, a.k.a. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, both on stage and on the red carpet.

While accepting Grammy awards for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for her 2025 track “Folded” during the pre-show, Kehlani called out ICE’s recent aggressive actions, including the murders of Minnesota residents Renee Good and ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

“I want to make sure that I say [that] everybody in this room, and everyone who will be in this room later, is so powerful. Together, we’re stronger in numbers to speak out against all the injustice going on in the world right now. So instead of letting it be just a couple of people here and there… I hope everybody is inspired to come together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on. I’m going to leave it at that and say, f--k ICE,” Kehlani told the audience.

While accepting an award on stage, Bad Bunny told the audience, “ICE out,” which led to a standing ovation from his fellow artists. “We’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans,” he shared, adding, “...The hate gets more powerful with more hate, the only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So please we need to be different, if we fight, we have to do it with love.”

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” Billie Eilish told the crowd during her acceptance speech for Song of the Year for “Wildflower.”

“It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room. I feel like we just have to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really matter, the people really do matter. F–k ice,” she added.

READ MORE: See the 2026 Grammy Awards Winners List

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images loading...

Meanwhile, during Olivia Dean’s acceptance speech for the coveted Best New Artist award, she noted she is the product of immigrant grandparents. “I wouldn’t be here [without them]. I’m a product of bravery, and I believe that those people need to be celebrated. We’re nothing without each other,” she declared on stage.

In addition to spirited speeches, some celebrities are showing their protest of ICE tonight by wearing "ICE OUT" pins. Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Jason Isbell, Samara Joy, Margo Price, Amy Allen, Jim-E Stack, Kamal Wilson, Helen J. Shen, Robert Glasper and Rhiannon Giddens all donned the accessory on the red carpet.

Justin Vernon of Bon Iver also wore a pin as well as an orange whistle, a tool used by protestors to signal the presence of ICE agents in an area.

Billie Eilish and Finneas also took a stand against ICE. The siblings, who were seated next to the stage tonight, wore “ICE Out” pins on their jackets, which could be seen during the opening monologue from host Trevor Noah.

Prior to the Grammy Awards, other entertainers including Ariana Grande, Natalie Portman and Olivia Wilde have worn “ICE OUT” pins over the past few weeks to show their support for the ongoing protests against ICE across the U.S.