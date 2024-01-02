The names of people associated with late, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may soon become public after a judge ordered the unsealing of hundreds of documents related to a 2015 civil suit involving Epstein's former accomplice and partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

According to ABC7 New York, in December 2023 U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled there was no legal reason to conceal the currently anonymous "John and Jane Doe" names mentioned in the records.

Preska ordered the unsealing to begin after Monday (Jan. 1).

CBS reports more than 150 names of Epstein's former associates, clients, employees and alleged victims are included in the court documents.

The list is believed to include the names of royals, politicians, socialites and other celebrities.

Content warning: sexual abuse, child abuse



Epstein, a financier once rumored to be a billionaire, became the subject of an investigation in Florida in 2005 after police in Palm Beach received a report that Epstein has sexually abused a 14-year-old girl. At the time, federal officials had identified 36 girls Epstein had sexually abused.

Epstein pleaded guilty and, as part of a plea deal in 2008, was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. He served roughly 13 months before obtaining work release.

In 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in the states of New York and Florida.

On Aug. 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. His death was ruled a suicide via hanging.



Who Are the Celebrities in the Infamous Jeffrey Epstein List?

The "Jeffrey Epstein list" is believed to include the names of high-profile figures such as disgraced British royal Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, though there is no indication the documents include any evidence of illegal conduct by the former president.

Other rumored names speculated to be in the documents include Woody Allen, Bill Gates, who reportedly had a relationship with Epstein after 2011, and former president Donald Trump, who reportedly flew on Epstein's private jet multiple times in the '90s.

According to USA Today, in 2021 Epstein's former pilot, Larry Visoski, testified that other prominent passengers of Epstein's private jet included former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, comedian Chris Tucker and actor Kevin Spacey.

It's so far unclear if the above mentioned figures are indeed named in the still-sealed court docs.

According to ABC7, "most of the prominent names that appear in the documents are already associated in some way with Epstein; for allegations of wrongdoing, for having worked for Epstein, flown on his planes, or visited his homes ... In some instances, the only appearances of the names are in potential witness lists or in proposed terms for searches of electronic records."

As of 6:55PM ET Tuesday (Jan. 2), the list of names has not yet been made public.

This story is developing...

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of child abuse, help is available through the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-422-4453.