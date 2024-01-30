Joe Biden is reportedly hoping to score a crucial endorsement from Taylor Swift ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

According to The New York Times, President Biden's campaign team is hoping to harness to power of the 34-year-old pop superstar to garner support from younger voters.

The "Blank Space" singer endorsed Biden in 2020, and last year was able to secure 35,000 new voter registrations from a single Instagram post.

READ MORE: What Are Travis Kelce's Political Views?

According to RadarOnline, Biden's team has supposedly suggested he join her on tour when she returns to the U.S.

While recently speaking to reporters, Governor Gavin Newsom of California urged Swift to back Biden's re-election campaign.

"Taylor Swift stands tall and unique. What she was able to accomplish just in getting young people activated to consider that they have a voice and that they should have a choice in the next election, I think, is profoundly powerful," he shared.

READ MORE: NSFW Taylor Swift AI Photos Draw Shock and Outrage From Fans

"I think she’s using her celebrity [status] for good. Republicans are critical of her encouraging people to register to vote, which says everything you need to know about the voter suppression going on in the Republican party," Newsom added.

Swift's personal political views could have a major impact on the election, as 18 percent percent of voters are "more likely" or "significantly more likely" to vote for the "Cruel Summer" singer's chosen candidate, according to Newsweek.

"She's influenced popular culture, sports, the economics of entire regions of the U.S. So why not politics and elections?" communications consultant James Haggerty dished to the outlet.