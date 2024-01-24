NSFW Taylor Swift AI Photos Draw Shock and Outrage From Fans

As part of an increasingly alarming and disgusting trend, highly explicit, fake images of Taylor Swift created using AI began circulating Twitter (now called X) Wednesday night (Jan. 24).

It's unclear who created the images, and we sure as hell won't share them here, but they're a totally gross and unfair violation of Swift's autonomy.

On social media, the outrage toward the images of the pop star was, no pun intended, Swift, with the singer's fans immediately mobilizing to flood the "Taylor Swift AI" trending topic with unrelated content to bury the explicit images.

It's highly unconscionable to post fake, nonconsensual content of anyone — including celebrities — especially of a sexual nature.

Unfortunately, amid the rise of AI art over the past few years, this tasteless trend has raised more than a few flags regarding the nature and ethics surrounding AI, which only appears to be getting more popular.

A number of high-profile women in the entertainment industry, including 23-year-old TikTok star and actress Addison Rae, have been targeted by similar phony pornographic content, including deepfake videos.

No different than many of the unfortunate personal photo leaks celebrities have suffered over the years due to hacks, this sort of content is incredibly upsetting — and totally not OK.

Unfortunately, as of January 2024, MSNBC reports "there is no such [federal] crime that covers AI-generated nudes" — even though such content can be extremely damaging mentally and psychologically to a person, as well as impact their careers, families and social reputations.

Below, see how Swift fans reacted to the fake images of the Grammy-winning singer.

Warning: Some tweets may contain strong language