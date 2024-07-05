Here’s What Taylor Swift Had to Say About Sabrina Carpenter’s Big Year

Taylor Swift is cheering on her friend Sabrina Carpenter.

Taking to her Instagram on July 4, Carpenter shared that her upcoming Short 'n Sweet Tour has officially sold out and that her song "Espresso" has gone to No. 1 on pop radio.

"And just like that you guys sold out the entire short n’ sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio andddddd i slid down this slide :’) thank you all so so much!!!" she shared.

"I can’t wait to see you on the road," Carpenter concluded.

Swift then hopped into the comments section to praise Carpenter and to share her excitement over the year that the singer has had.

"SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER," Swift said.

It has been a big year for both Swift and Carpenter. The former released her 11th studio album called The Tortured Poets Department that went on to debut with the biggest first-week sales of the year so far with 2.6 million copies sold.

Additionally, the project broke streaming records the biggest single-day streams for an album in the history of Spotify. Moreover, Swift became the first artist to occupy the entire top 14 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon the album's debut on the charts.

As for Carpenter, she opened for Swift on Swift's successful Eras Tour. From there, she released her song "Espresso," which became her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She then followed it up with her song "Please Please Please" that went viral on TikTok and became her first song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.