Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ Lyrics: Dragging Grown Boys One Line at a Time

Song of the summer? Sabrina Carpenter is coming for your 2025 playlist.

After "Espresso" dominated summer 2024, the pop star is poised to top the charts again with her new bop, "Manchild."

Carpenter set social media ablaze, teasing the track's cover art — a sexy snap sticking up her thumb on the side of the road, hitchhiking.

"This one's about you," she wrote on Instagram, adding that a 7-inch vinyl for the single is now available to order.

"Inside of your head when you’ve just won an argument with a man," lyrics on the vinyl read.

Fans of the "Please Please Please" singer think "Manchild" is inspired by her ex-boyfriend, Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

"We owe Barry a big thank you for the song of the summer," one fan quipped, while another added: "DRAG HIM, BABE. WE CAN’T WAIT."

"Manchild" marks Carpenter's first release since dropping the deluxe edition of Short n’ Sweet in February, adding bonus tracks “15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman” and “Bad Reviews.”

Check out Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild" lyrics (via Genius), below:

Manchild, why you always come a-runnin' to me?

F--k my life, won't you let an insane woman be?

Never heard of self-care

Half your brain just ain't there

Manchild, why you always come a-runnin', takin' all my lovin' from me?

Why so sexy if so dumb?

And how survive the Earth so long?

If I'm not there, it won't get dumb

I choose to blame your mom

Manchild, why you always come a-runnin' to me?

F--k my life, won't you let an insane woman be?

Never heard of self-care

Half your brain just ain't there

Manchild, why you always come a-runnin', takin' all my lovin' from me?

Oh, I like my boys playin' hard to get (Play hard to get)

And I like my men all incompetent (Incompetent)

And I swear they choose me, I'm not choosin' them (Not choosin' them)

Amen (Amen, yeah), hey, men (Hey, men)

Manchild, why you always come a-runnin' to me? (Always come a-runnin' to me)

F--k my life, won't you let an insane woman be? (Amen)

Oh, I like my boys playin' hard to get (Play hard to get)

And I like my men all incompetent (Incompetent)

And I swear they choose me, I'm not choosin' them (Not choosin' them)

Amen (Amen), hey, men (Hey, men)