Everything You Need to Know About the Sabrina Carpenter x Dunkin’ Donuts Collab

On Monday morning (Dec. 30), Dunkin' Donuts revealed their new collaborator, and it's none other than espresso queen Sabrina Carpenter.

Carpenter is the new face of a drink called Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, which officially released in Dunkin' stores today (Dec. 31).

The drink features rich espresso, oat milk and ice freshly shaken together.

Her new commercial for the drink also went viral, featuring the singer shaking the coffee and cheekily declaring, "I just love shaking that ess'."

"You're really good at shaking that ess'," an actor jokes in reply.

"Been shaking that ess' for hours. You should try it," the "Espresso" singer continues in the ad while wearing a hot pink dress and matching fur shrug.

"Can I grab that ess'?" another actor asks, grabbing a Dunkin' espresso shaker to join the fun.

"Am I shaking that ess'?" Carpenter's scene partner asks the singer.

"You are shaking that ess'," the singer replies proudly.

Even her grandmother joined in, shimmying and announcing, "No one shakes that ess' like Gam Gam!"

"Oh! 'Shake that ess' kind of sounds like, 'Shake that a–!'" Carpenter quips.

Since her song "Espresso" blew up in early 2024, Carpenter has good-naturedly played along with a variety of coffee-related jokes and collaborations.

She previously worked with Van Leeuwen on a chocolate-swirled espresso-flavored ice cream in June.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter's Dunkin' Donuts commercial, below:

Meanwhile, Dunkin' Donuts' celebrity collaboration list keeps on growing.

They worked with Ice Spice on a custom Munchkin drink in 2023 and added Jelly Roll to the roster when the country star helped the donut chain celebrate National Donut Day in June 2024.

The new collaboration caps off a remarkably successful year for Carpenter, whose breakout sixth studio album launched her into superstardom.

Short 'n Sweet, released in August, became Carpenter's first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Three singles from the album also debuted in the top three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: "Espresso" (No. 3), "Please Please Please" (No. 1) and "Taste" (No. 2).