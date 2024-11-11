Sabrina Carpenter Fan Allegedly Dropped Pants, Peed on Floor During Concert

A Sabrina Carpenter fan allegedly got a little too excited to see the pop star perform.

According to a fan's video on TikTok, a woman allegedly dropped her pants and peed in the pit at the "Nonsense" singer's San Francisco concert on Saturday night (Nov. 9).

"Imagine you are just patiently waiting for sweet baby angel Sabrina to come out when all of a sudden … A random girl squats down, takes off her underwear and pees all over the floor," the fan said.

"At least the crow[d] had a good sense of humor about it after it was cleaned up…" the fan wrote.

In the video, smiling fans held up phones that said, "I got peed on in the pit to see Sabrina."

The fan posted a follow-up video about the incident on TikTok and claimed to have photos of the woman "standing in the puddle" after doing the deed.

She said that security kicked the woman out and that people noticed her "squatting" but thought that the woman was just "tired."

"There was another girl who was crying because she got so much pee on her," the fan continued.

"This was before Sabrina came out, so she was gonna have to stand there smelling like piss for the rest of the night," the fan added.

The fan revealed that the venue's staff came in and cleaned up the mess.

The fan expressed that others in the area were being "very accommodating" to other fans who needed to leave the pit and come back.

"She could've just been like, 'Hey guys, I'm gonna go to the bathroom. I really have to go and I'm coming back. Please save my spot.' And it would've been totally no problem at all," the fan said.

In the comments section, one viewer claimed to be an employee at the venue.

"As someone who works there, this is very full circle for me. Excited to be able to answer my colleagues questions tomorrow in the offices," they wrote.