Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Pokes Fun at Awkward Coffee Shop Run-In With Fan

A Sabrina Carpenter fan shared a hilarious story on TikTok and the pop star has seemingly posted a cheeky response.

While Carpenter was in Chicago for her Short n' Sweet tour last week, the fan said she ran into the "Espresso" singer at a local coffee shop (on-brand).

"So as everyone knows she performed in Chicago yesterday. I unfortunately did not go to the concert as much as I wanted to," the fan prefaced her story in a TikTok video.

"I saw a bunch of videos during the day of her being spotted around Chicago with this umbrella and security," she said.

READ MORE: Sabrina Carpenter Look-Alike Tricks Fans: Watch

"I really didn't think much of it. I was working during the day [from home] ... I decided to go on a little walk and get some coffee," she continued.

When she arrived at a local coffee shop, she decided to pay in cash.

"While I'm ordering I remember that I have this $5 cash and I'm like, 'Wow, if I use this $5 cash then the coffee is going to be free because girl math," she said.

But the drink turned out to be slightly over budget at $5.45.

"I don't really carry change with me," the fan said, explaining that she prefers to use change for tipping and giving it to homeless people.

"While I'm pulling my credit card out for this 45-cent charge, I hear a voice behind me say, 'I got it,'" she said.

The person handed the cashier a $1 to cover the coffee and when the fan turned around to thank them, she realized it was Carpenter herself (plus her security squad).

"I'm in shock, I have no idea what to say because Sabrina Carpenter just paid for my coffee. But something popped into my head and I just blurted it out..." she shared.

"I looked Sabrina Carpenter right in the eye and I said, 'That's that me espresso," she revealed.

In Carpenter's alleged response video to the awkwardly sweet encounter, she used a trending clip of Jennifer Lawrence singing in Joy.

"And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like 'that's that me espresso,'" Carpenter lip-synced.