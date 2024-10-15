Sabrina Carpenter Look-Alike Tricks Fans: Watch

A Sabrina Carpenter look-alike bamboozled a group of fans at the "Taste" singer's Short N' Sweet pop-up coffee shop in Chicago.

Two fans posted a video of themselves reacting to "Sabrina" waving from a black SUV on TikTok.

"When you're waiting in the Short n' Sweet Chicago pop up and Sabrina pays you a visit," the caption on the video said as the two fans covered their mouths in shock.

As the SUV rolled by, a blonde in sunglasses reached out to wave to the small crowd of fans.

Another fan posted a similar video of the supposed sighting, showing the blonde look-alike laughing as she waved and rolled up the car window.

READ MORE: Did Sabrina Carpenter Really Get a Mayor Indicted?

After viewers flooded the comments alerting the fans that it wasn't Sabrina after all, the first video was updated with the caption, "Update: we know its not Sabrina guys! We found out hours after the video was taken."

Then, the look-alike's point-of-view quickly went viral.

"POV you're going to the Short N' Sweet pop-up with your sister who looks similar to Sabrina Carpenter & everyone starts waving and u get scared to get out bc it's too much to handle," the video's caption said.

Another caption said that all they wanted were tickets to Sabrina's concert.

Many fans who also attended the pop-up coffee shop experience commented their thoughts on the look-alike's appearance.

"I knew I wasn't tripping. Everybody swore down that this was Sabrina and I was like nahh," one person wrote.

"Im literally in the back we were so convinced," another person said.

The person who posted the video replied, "I’m so sorry we were so shocked by the reaction."

"That was you??? Cause i saw the video and I thought Sabrina look kinda different today," someone else commented in disbelief.