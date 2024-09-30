Did Sabrina Carpenter Really Get New York Mayor Eric Adams Indicted With Her ‘Feather’ Music Video?

During Sabrina Carpenter's New York City show at Madison Square Garden on the Short n' Sweet tour Sunday (Sept. 29), she cheekily addressed the historic indictment of N.Y. Mayor Eric Adams.

The singer joked, "Damn, what now? Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or...?"

The band then added background music to the query and the crowd's cheers, causing Carpenter to cover her mouth and turn away from the audience as she laughed.

READ MORE: Bishop Slams Sabrina Carpenter for Filming Music Video in Church

Thanks to her "Feather" music video, released in Oct. 2023, a Catholic priest was stripped of his duties for allowing the pop star to film in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish church.

However, the inadvertent controversy didn't stop there.

Nearly a year after the church scandal, ties between said priest, Jamie Gigantiello, and Adams have emerged.

Billboard reported that "federal investigators [were] seeking information about possible financial and business ties between longtime friends Gigantiello and [Frank] Carone [Adams' former chief of staff], in an investigation allegedly tied to the filming of the video that has racked up more than 100 million views to date."

"It would be inappropriate to comment further on that review, which is still ongoing. The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest," diocese officials said in a statement, per the outlet.

Adams has been charged with five felonies including conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery related to him allegedly accepting more than $100,000 in illegal gifts.

The gifts were allegedly an exchange for helping with Turkey's government.

Adams reportedly accepted travel and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish officials.

According to Billboard, Adams pleaded not guilty last week.