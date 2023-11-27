Catholic Priest Stripped of Duties as Punishment After Sabrina Carpenter Films Music Video in His Church

A Catholic priest has been stripped of his administrative duties as punishment for allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film a music video in his church.

The New York Times reports Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello was relieved of his duties at Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Brooklyn, N.Y., after Carpenter's music video for her single "Feather" stirred up controversy and allegations of "blasphemy" online.

According to The New York Times, Gigantiello, who was ordained in 1995, gave Carpenter's team permission to film the pop artist's latest music video in his church back in September.

However, the Diocese of Brooklyn claims Gigantiello failed to follow "policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script."

Gigantiello told The New York Times that he didn't find anything "questionable" when he initially searched online to learn more about Carpenter, and that he approved the project in an "effort to further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community."

Gigantiello has since apologized for allowing Carpenter and her team to film at his church, claiming he was told there would be a funeral scene filmed for the music video but that he was not made aware of the full concept for the scene.

Gigantiello also apologized in a post on Facebook.

"I offer my sincere apologies to the Bishop, the diocese, my faithful parishioners and all of you for this shameful representation, which I whole-heartedly renounce" he wrote.

Following the controversy, Bishop Robert J. Brennan performed a Mass of Reparation at the church, which the diocese claims “restored the sanctity of this church and repaired the harm.”

In the music video for "Feather," Carpenter appears in a short black dress and veil alongside pastel-colored coffins inside the Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish church.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather" Music Video: