Barry Keoghan Thinks Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s Hit ‘Espresso’ Is ‘Amazing’

Barry Keoghan ignored several questions on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet – like one about his coffee order – but he did catch one about a certain "Espresso."

The song has become the first top-ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 for Sabrina Carpenter, who has been dating the Saltburn actor since late 2023.

"Espresso" was also released on the same day that Carpenter graced the Coachella stage for the first time.

"Barry, what do you think of 'Espresso?'" one reporter asked Keoghan at the Met Gala.

With his top hat covering half of his face, Keoghan turned in the direction of the person who asked the question and gave his concise thoughts on his pop star girlfriend's latest hit.

"Amazing!" he declared.

After months of speculation and then cheeky shots of the pair out and about since late last year, the couple finally made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala.

The pair arrived simultaneously and walked the carpet and the famous Met stairs separately before finally posing together at the top and making things officially official.

Keoghan and Carpenter both nailed the 2024 Met Gala theme, "Garden of Time," which honored the Costume Institute's new exhibit "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

This year's exhibit showcases archival fashion that can never be worn again, leading to many celebrities opting to pull archival looks for the carpet, like Kendall Jenner in vintage Alexander McQueen.

Museum curator Andrew Bolton said the "Sleeping Beauties" part of the theme "is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion," per People.

Yet many stars took the nature route and went for florals, pearls, sand and sustainability.

Carpenter stunned in a floral-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a black velvet bodice and a voluminous baby blue bouffant skirt.

Meanwhile, Keoghan took inspiration from the character Count Axel from the 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard that inspired the "Garden of Time" dress code and went for a Victorian-era velvet Burberry suit.