Sabrina Carpenter’s Portland Concert Canceled Due to Bomb Threat: REPORT

Sabrina Carpenter was forced to cancel her Portland concert Monday night (April 10) due to "unforeseen circumstances," which have now been revealed by local police.

According to Rolling Stone, Carpenter was forced to cancel after a "credible security threat" to the venue where she was originally scheduled to perform.

"Portland – I can’t tell you how much it breaks my heart, this is the last thing I wanted to do, but due to unforeseen circumstances, we will not be able to perform tonight," she tweeted Tuesday.

"You will be refunded," she assured fans and noted that her team is working on rescheduling the concert.

Carpenter's concert was originally supposed to take place at Portland's Crystal Ballroom, but had been upgraded to a larger venue, the Keller Auditorium, where fans were asked to leave for their safety.

Fans were apparently able to participate in Carpenter's VIP soundcheck event and watch opening act Spill Tab before having to exit the venue.

"Employees with the Crystal Ballroom called after they received a phone call from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue," Portland Police Bureau Lt. Nathan Sheppard told Rolling Stone.

"While the threat was not directed at Keller Auditorium specifically, Sabrina and event organizers agreed that out of an abundance of caution, the show be called off. Steps were taken to ensure that the audience exited the venue calmly, quickly, and safely," an AEG Presents spokesperson added.

Police reportedly sent out extra patrols to both venues as a precaution but found no explosives.

Billboard reported that at Carpenter's Seattle show Tuesday night, a clear bag policy was implemented following the threat.

In a tweet documenting the experience, a spokesperson can be heard announcing the cancellation by saying, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Sabrina will not be able to perform tonight," as the crowd gasped.

"Oh my f---ing god," the person holding the camera said.

"Portland Sabrina Carpenter concert just got canceled after waiting after the opener :(" the tweet's caption read.