The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet heated up with all of the fashion wins and missteps.

The highly anticipated telecast will air live on Sunday (Sept. 7) from USB Arena in New York City. LL Cool J will host this year's awards show. Lady Gaga leads the pack with 12 nominees this year. The VMAs added two new categories, Best Country and Best Pop Artist.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are both nominated for the Artist of the Year award. If either of the women win, they could reach the record for the artist with the most Video Music Award wins in history.

This year's list of sought after performers include Jelly Roll, Tate McRae, Doja Cat, Conan Gray and Post Malone. A staggering 33 artists are first time nominees this year. Numerous group/band members received their first solo nominations like Blackpink members ROSÉ, JENNIE, and JISOO along with BTS member Jimin and Damiano David from Maneskin.

See the fashion at the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet, below.