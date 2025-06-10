An elementary school student from New Jersey is going viral on TikTok thanks to his passionate school talent show dance set to Lady Gaga's hit single "Abracadabra."

Zach, a little boy from "Mrs. Farrelly's class," delighted his peers and teachers with an energetic performance dancing to Lady Gaga's 2025 Mayhem single at school.

His mom shared the video of Zach dancing on TikTok, which has now been viewed over 14.6 million times as of publishing.

In the video, the little boy recreates Lady Gaga's iconic "Abracadabra" dance while wearing a theatrical, silver face mask over his eyes.

Watch the adorable viral video here.

His adorable performance has gone viral, with many leaving comments sharing their hope that Lady Gaga herself sees the video and gets in touch with Zach.

"Someone get this to Gaga IMMEDIATELY," one user commented.

"This is so dangerous. If you continue to let him dance to Lady Gaga he will eventually get discovered by her and abandon you to join her on tour," another wrote.

"Many current adult Little Monsters weren't allowed to listen to Lady Gaga without judgment when they were kids but I love that now as adults, they have their own kids [and] allow them to vibe to Gaga freely," someone else emotionally shared.

Some other users compared him to the character of Kurt Hummel from Glee, while others weighed in that Zach surely would have been a guest on Ellen when the show aired years ago.

In a follow-up video, sweet little Zach shared a personal message for Mother Monster.

"Lady Gaga, if you see me up on the stage dancing at school, can you please comment? And if you do, I will sing your songs for my whole entire life and you'll be my favorite singer in the whole entire universe," he shared, before flashing a heart symbol with his hands. Watch here.