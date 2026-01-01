JoJo Siwa is kicking off 2026 with a subtle — but major — rebrand, and it starts with her name.

The 22-year-old social media powerhouse surprised fans when she updated her TikTok bio on New Year’s Eve to reflect a new name: Joelle Siwa.

Yep — JoJo might officially be going by her full first name, at least online.

And she’s not the only one using it. Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that Siwa’s boyfriend, Love Island UK alum Chris Hughes, also referred to her as “Joelle” in a now-expired Instagram Story.

But let’s be honest — nothing really disappears on the internet.

Wait, Who’s Joelle?

Don’t panic — Joelle is JoJo. Hardcore fans already know that her full legal name is Joelle Joanie Siwa. “JoJo” has always been the nickname… until maybe now?

“Are y’all new here?” one fan joked on Reddit. “That’s literally her actual name.”

Still, the timing — and the subtle name shift to her 46 million TikTok followers — has people wondering: Is this the start of a new Siwa era?

A New Vibe for 2026?

In her final TikTok of 2025, Siwa lip-synced to her 2016 breakout track “Boomerang,” with the on-screen prompt asking, “Any plans for 2026?” — to which she simply responded, “Me.”

She captioned the video: “What a year it is ahead.”

Whether this name change is a personal shift, a branding reset, or just part of a larger plan — one thing’s clear: JoJo (sorry, Joelle) is up to something.