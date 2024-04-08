JoJo Siwa Leaves Adult Toy Shop Holding Giant Penis Amid ‘Bad Girl’ Rebrand

JoJo Siwa is doing the most for her "bad girl" rebrand amid the release of her new single, "Karma."

The former Dance Moms star was spotted leaving an adult toy shop in Sherman Oaks, Calif., recently with a giant penis plushie in hand and a long receipt conveniently on display for the paparazzi cameras, as seen on Daily Mail.

She was also spotted carrying a large plastic bag seemingly filled with more items from the NSFW store.

Siwa was seen loading her purchases into her custom Lamborghini, which is currently decked out with a collage of herself, while also wearing a shirt featuring her photo on it.

The back of the shirt read "Karma is a b---h," a lyric from her single that dropped on April 5.

Watch JoJo Siwa's "Karma" Music Video:

"Karma's a b---h, I should've known better / If I had a wish I would've never effed around / Karma's a b---h / And she's with you right now," she sings on the track, which is rumored to be a scrapped Miley Cyrus demo from her Bangerz era.

Cyrus is, in fact, one of the artists Siwa recently credited as a main musical inspiration, despite drawing backlash for comparing herself to the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

"I was a bad girl, I did some bad things," Siwa sings on the song, a declaration Siwa appears to be trying to heavily reinforce with her visit to the adult toy shop and her controversial look at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

At the awards show, she appeared in a glittery, half-sheer unitard with KISS-esque makeup to signify her "bad girl" shift.

"People are afraid of things they don't know. Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary. Creating art is such a special, special thing and I'm very lucky that I get to be one of the people in the world that gets to create art," Siwa told E! News of her single, which she noted was two years in the making.