16 Most Searched Celebrity Hairstyles Nationwide

Whether it's Jennifer Aniston's iconic Rachel haircut from Friends, Selena Gomez's sleek, dark locks, or JoJo Siwa's memorable bow and high ponytail combo, the hairstyles celebrities wear often influence generations to come.

StyleSeat analyzed "Google search volume nationwide and by state" to determine the trendiest, most searched celebrity hairstyles in the U.S.

According to StyleSeat, popular celebrity hairstyles vary greatly by region.

Billie Eilish's hairstyle is the most searched in the northeast as well as the Midwest, which she shares with fellow pop star Miley Cyrus. The most searched celebrity hairstyle in the south belongs to Euphoria star Zendaya.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's hair rules in the western U.S., according to search volume. Her hairstyle is the most searched in states such as California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and even Hawaii.

Perhaps surprisingly, according to StyleSeat's research 70 percent of the most searched celebrity hairstyles in the U.S. belong to male celebrities. However, Aniston has "the most popular celebrity hair overall," which is probably not so surprising.