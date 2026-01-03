Zoë Kravitz may have claimed she was only looking for something casual… but that was before Harry Styles got involved.

After less than a year together, the 37-year-old actress and the 31-year-old former boybander are reportedly making things official — by moving in together.

“Zoë’s already pretty much living with Harry, but he’s convinced her to make it permanent,” a source tells Star. “She even spent the holidays with him and his family in Cheshire, and apparently, they all really liked her.”

From Rebound to Real Deal

The pair was first linked in August, shortly after Kravitz ended her engagement to Channing Tatum.

Sources say she wasn’t planning to get serious again — until Styles swooped in.

“Harry totally swept her off her feet — she’s under his spell,” the insider explains. “She says it feels like a dream, and she doesn’t want it to end.”

Marriage Plans?

For his part, the “Adore You” singer is reportedly just as smitten.

“Harry can’t get enough of Zoë,” the source continues. “He’s told everyone he’s going to marry her, and he genuinely seems serious.”

Which might explain that gold band Zoë was spotted wearing on that finger during a romantic stroll in Rome last month — the one that instantly sparked engagement rumors.

But Will It Last?

Still, not everyone’s convinced this love story ends in “I do.”

“Harry has a tendency to fall in and out of love quickly,” the insider admitted. “There are friends warning Zoë to keep her guard up.”

But apparently, Styles is swearing this time is different: “He’s telling everyone Zoë’s the one. Hopefully, it sticks.”