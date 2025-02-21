Harry Styles Was ‘Devastated’ by This ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star’s Impression

Chloe Fineman says Harry Styles was "so devastated" by her Saturday Night Live impression.

The 31-year-old comedian, who has appeared on the iconic live sketch show since 2019, insisted the former One Direction singer is one of the celebrities she's struggled with impersonating in the skits.

Speaking to Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet for the SNL 50 anniversary special, she said: "[My] Harry Styles is really bad.

"I did it and he was like at the table and was so devastated by how bad it was."

The "As It Was" hit-maker hosted SNL in 2019 and has been a musical guests over the years, but he and Chloe have never appeared in a live skit together.

When he hosted the show six years ago, Harry joked he was "so excited to do comedy" despite being "a very serious musician."

He quipped: "You know, for me, it’s not about the fame or the money. It’s about the music. It’s about the art, about the art and the music and the music and the art.

"I believe that music is the universal language. Especially songs performed in English ‘cause that’s the only language I understand."

He also revealed some tongue-in-cheek "secrets about the show," claiming he's "actually Kate McKinnon."

He teased: "I have learned so much this week. Here’s a few secrets about the show. Did you know they put makeup on the boys too? That is funny.

"In fact, the makeup team is so talented, I’m actually Kate McKinnon. And here’s a secret about the Rockefeller Christmas tree. It’s Jewish.

"Also, everybody thinks the cast does a lot of cocaine. They don’t. That’s why the show’s not good anymore. Except tonight."