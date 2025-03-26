Actors and Actresses Who Received Backlash for No Good Reason

These actors and actresses who received backlash for no reason prove that when it comes to being a celebrity, there are always going to be haters.

Sure, even our most famous movie stars can't please everyone, but in many cases, the hate is totally unjustified.

Take the current controversy surrounding Rachel Zegler, for example. All she's actually done is sing beautifully and act in movies and on Broadway, and yet she's the center of a huge storm of backlash.

The hate for Zegler is mostly due to her role as Snow White in the new Disney live-action film. Some Disney fans are notoriously critical, given that Halle Bailey received a similar reaction when she starred as Ariel in The Little Mermaid in 2023.

And while many actresses have been treated poorly due to the double standards and sexism that exist in Hollywood and throughout the world, actors have been hit with their fair share of backlash, too.

For one, Harry Styles may be a beloved pop star, but when he starred in multiple movies in 2022, he suddenly developed a strong crew of haters.

Robert Pattinson also faced heat from Twilight haters and endured jokes about glittering in the sun for over 15 years.

No matter how talented or even completely innocuous they are, movie stars sometimes become the victim of unfair backlash for the most ridiculous reasons.