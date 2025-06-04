Why Fans Think Eleven Will Die at the End of ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things fans are worried about the ultimate fate of main character Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, and even some think the teen might not make it out alive at the end of the series.

Eleven has been an integral part of the Duffer Brothers' smash hit Netflix series since it first hit streaming in the summer of 2016.

Viewers immediately gravitated toward the show for its spooky atmosphere and mystery-centered plot, nostalgic '80s vibes and lovable cast of Goonies-esque teen characters.

Fans have loved Eleven ever since she made her first appearance in Season 1, Episode 1, "The Vanishing of Will Byers," and they've watched the unsure, traumatized and quiet young girl transform into a confident, spunky teen with powerful telekinetic abilities over the course of four seasons.

Now though, with the series' fifth and final season set to air later this year, longtime fans are worried about what the end of the show might spell for Eleven, now also known as Jane Hopper.

Does Eleven Die in Stranger Things?

Nothing about the fate of the core Stranger Things characters is known for sure at this time. However, that hasn't stopped viewers from theorizing and speculating.

During an appearance on U.K. talk show The Jonathan Ross Show in March 2024, Millie Bobby Brown may have inadvertently hinted that her character dies at the end of the show thanks to some questionable phrasing.

While discussing the final season, the actress hinted, “I know how she…," before catching herself and correcting, "I know what happens to my character.”

The initial wording of “I know how she…” sparked fans’ ears, many of whom thought the actress almost blurted out, “I know how she dies.”

Brown also worried fans during a 2024 interview with Capital Radio, when she admitted she discovered her character’s fate after “kind of [forcing] myself into the writers’ room.”

“I saw my ending and thought, 'Oh', and then I walked away very slowly,” she cryptically teased.

For years fans have speculated about the ending of Stranger Things, particularly about which of the core group might not make it out alive.

Some fan theories suggest that Eleven is ultimately doomed, and might be forced to lock herself in the Upside Down forever to close the gate between the Upside Down and the real world, or will die heroically closing the gate and saving her friends and loved ones.

Others believe Will Byers, who was the first to venture into the Upside Down and appears to still be connected to it as well as the series' villain Vecna, will ultimately die in the finale.

Of course, these are just fan theories. Hopefully, all the kids end up just fine and there's a big, happy ending!

Stranger Things Season 5 will pick up after the epic events of Season 4, in which the kids learned about the evil Vecna, who ended the season by opening a hellish portal between the town of Hawkins and the Upside Down.

The fifth season will be released in three parts: The first four episodes will hit Netflix on Nov. 26, three episodes will begin streaming on Dec. 25 and the series finale will air on Dec. 31.

