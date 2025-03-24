We're only a quarter into 2025 and Hollywood has already churned out a handful of box office and streaming stinkers.

The year is still young—and sure, we've been treated to a number of great films such as the Robert Pattinson-starring Mickey 17 and the subversive rom-com-esque techno-thriller Companion (with plenty more fabulous flicks on the way, no doubt)—but boy have we been subjected to some seriously crappy cinema, too.

From bloated, big-budget sci-fi streaming clunkers featuring more VFX than story, to hollow action-comedy movies we couldn't stop laughing at for all the wrong reasons, here are five films from this year (so far!) you can safely skip.

The Electric State

Starring one of Hollywood's perpetually booked leading hunks (Chris Pratt) and one of the industry's most promising young talents (Millie Bobby Brown), directed by MCU superstars the Russo brothers, and boasting a mind-numbing $320 million budget (looks like someone's got enough money to afford eggs right now...), Netflix-exclusive sci-fi epic The Electric State should have been a bright spark for Q1 movies. Instead, it's dimmer than a dying light bulb.

The first sign of trouble? The film greatly diverts from its beloved illustrated novel source material. But aside from frustrated fans of the original book, critics hated the movie too. It's been slammed for its "garish" visuals (New York Times) and, in spite of its star-studded cast, flat acting and underdeveloped, one-note characters. Basically, it's a big, empty, expensive nothing-burger.

Captain America: Brave New World

One of the latest entries in the ever-expanding MCU is also one of its worst—and that's saying a lot after the garish, over-CGI'd slop that was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the tedious, somewhat incoherent Eternals. But Captain America: Brave New World's greatest crime is that it's simply boring.

Aside from a positive performance from Anthony Mackie, whose Sam Wilson has finally taken ownership of the Captain America shield, the film is overall messy, unfocused and overstuffed, having received middling reviews criticizing it for its poorly timed but threadbare political parallels, poor dialogue and lack of comedic levity. A big superhero flick featuring a raging Red Hulk simply shouldn't be this uninteresting.

Kinda Pregnant

Once upon a time (the 2000s or early 2010s, to be exact), an Amy Schumer-starring comedy centered on a jealousy-fueled fake pregnancy, and all the hijinks that implies, could have been a reasonable box office hit. Unfortunately, Netflix's tacky Kinda Pregnant never hits full term.

Formulaic and shallow, the Adam Sandler-produced flick fails to find any balance between its comedic moments and the inherent topical weight of its plot. While a film about pregnancy could have been timely and relatable in 2025, Kinda Pregnant says a whole lot of nothing, but also doesn't garner enough laughs to excuse its emotional emptiness.

Love Hurts

We had high hopes for this one, especially because it stars the wonderful Ke Huy Quan, who finally got his flowers (and a well-earned boatload of awards and trophies) following his moving role in 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once. Alas, watching Love Hurts is more painful than a roundhouse kick to the side of the head.

The romantic-action-comedy film falls flat on its face with its romance, action and comedy, according to RogerEbert.com. With a dismal 19 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie almost redeems itself with a handful of decent fighting sequences, but its impotent plot, lack of chemistry between its leads (Quan and Ariana DeBose) and silly dialogue drag it back down to the mat.

Back in Action

Netflix's action-comedy film Back in Action reunites the ever-charismatic Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, but wastes both stars' chemistry and acting potential in what ends up being the cinematic equivalent of soggy fast food: It sounds appealing at first, but you regret your choice the moment you take a bite.

A big, mindless action romp, Back in Action is a familiar story that does nothing new for the genre. (You want fast-talking quips during an equally fast-moving action sequence? Check! How about a one-time exciting couple getting their groove back after years suspended in boring suburbia? Check!) Honestly, the semi-retired Charlie's Angels star deserved much better than this for her first on-screen role in a decade. Someone please ring up Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore.