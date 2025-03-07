Friends Don’t Lie? Millie Bobby Brown Revealed That Isn’t Her Real Name

Strange thing indeed! Millie Bobby Brown admitted that she's been using a fake name.

Chatting with her The Electric State costar Chris Pratt, the 21-year-old confessed that Bobby isn't actually her real middle name.

"My middle name is Bonnie," she said in a BuzzFeed UK interview.

A stunned Pratt asked if Bobby was a part of her name at all. "It's Millie Bonnie Brown... I've never told anyone that," the Stranger Things star confessed.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bon Jovi Moved to a Farm

Pratt wanted to understand what she was saying, so he pressed her.

"Your middle name is Bonnie? But you just changed it to Bobbie for…," he pondered. "S---s and giggles," Brown quipped.

Brown catapulted to superstardom at age 11 after Stranger Things premiered on Netflix.

The actress took to Instagram stating that she has become a "target" for bullying, and doesn't understand why people think she is meant to be "frozen in time" a decade later.

"I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target," she said.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown Felt ‘Penalized’ for Talking ‘Too Loudly’ as a Child Star on ‘Stranger Things’

The Enola Holmes star insisted she refuses to bow down to the "unrealistic expectations" of people around the world who cannot deal with the notion that she is growing up and will not be "shamed" by others for how she chooses to look.

"I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself. If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder...what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?" Brown continued.

She added: "Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

Celebrity Names People Can't Seem to Spell Correctly See some of the most common celebrity name misspellings, below. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol