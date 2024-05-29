Feeling Old? Millie Bobby Brown Is Officially Married

Eleven is not 11 anymore, because Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi are officially married, according to the groom's dad, Jon Bon Jovi.

The rock star confirmed the happy news during an appearance on BBC's The One Show on Tuesday (May 28).

He revealed that his son, 22, and Brown, 20, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

"They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true," he revealed.

According to The Sun, sources say that Brown's parents were in attendance, as well as Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi.

Plus, the young couple are allegedly preparing for a larger ceremony later in the year.

Following their wedding, Brown and Bongiovi were spotted wearing wedding bands and shopping in the Hamptons before going for a drive in a convertible, per People.

Brown announced her engagement to Bongiovi in April 2023 with an adorable Instagram post.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she captioned the post.

In 2023, the Stranger Things star opened up in an interview about her plans for her wedding and keeping things private.

"I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me," she told WWD in 2023, per People.

The two have been dating since Nov. 2021, when Brown posted a photo of the couple sharing a kiss on the London Eye Ferris wheel.

On May 7, seemingly days before their secret wedding, Brown wished Bongiovi a happy birthday.

"the day u were born is my favorite day. i love you," she wrote on Instagram.