Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi!

The Enola Holmes star shared the news on Instagram Tuesday (April 11) with an adorable snap seemingly showing off her new engagement ring as the pair both display huge smiles.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she captioned the post, along with a white heart. The caption references Taylor Swift's "Lover."

Bongiovi also shared a photo of the duo on the beach dressed in white, with the caption, "Forever," and a white heart.

Brown's Stranger Things co-star Jamie Campbell Bower responded to the news with a string of red hearts, while the comments section was flooded with well wishes.

Bongiovi, 20, who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, and Brown, 19, have been together since the summer of 2021 when they first posted together on Instagram.

In November of that year, they officially hard-launched their relationship with a snap of themselves kissing on the London Eye.

Since then, they've attended events and red carpets together and frequently appear on each other's social media accounts.

To mark the new year, Brown posted an adorable photo strip of the couple on January 1, where she called Bongiovi her "partner for life," writing, "Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us."

Bongiovi also called Brown the "girl of his dreams" in a birthday post for the Stranger Things star on Feb. 20.

"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core," he said.

Actress Amybeth McNulty commented, "Soulmates do exist," and Brown's co-star Noah Schnapp wrote, "Cuties."