Why Millie Bobby Brown Stepped Away From Social Media

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown recently got candid about her hiatus from social media.

Millie, who found success starring in the Netflix hit series, deleted both her Twitter and TikTok accounts and has left Instagram and Facebook to her team.

In an interview with Allure, Millie revealed she stepped away from social media after she was "publicly humiliated" by ex-boyfriend and TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic, who she previously dated. The pair split in January 2021, but according to Entertainment Tonight, Hunter later claimed the two were in a "sexual relationship" when the actress was a minor.

Hunter also claimed he "groomed" and manipulated Millie, which her team denies.

Speaking to Allure, Millie shared that "no one on the set knew I was going through this. So, it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew ... Then it was harder when the whole world knew."

Millie added the relationship was just a "blip" in her life and that she's since moved on.

"It was a year of healing," she told the publication. "When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f---ing long."

The Enola Holmes star added the reason she wants to share her story now is so she can help other girls who have found themselves in similar situations.

Today, the only online presence Millie personally maintains is on the Florence by Mills website, which she says is an ideal place for her to express herself because "nobody can comment."