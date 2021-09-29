Netflix Teases Future ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoffs

While Netflix's smash hit show Stranger Things has at least one or two more seasons left, the streamer's co-CEO Ted Sarandos is already looking ahead to the future. At the Code Conference in Beverly Hills (via Deadline), Sarandos teased that more Stranger Things content could potentially arrive on the platform in the future in the form of a spinoff — or spinoffs.

Sarandos shared some interesting data about the streamer's most popular movies and TV shows, and it's no surprise that Stranger Things cracked the top five. The '80s-set show has been viewed from 67 million accounts over 582 million hours. In fact, only Bridgerton beats it in terms of popularity (calculated by number of accounts and hours spent watching). The Netflix head referred to Stranger Things as "a franchise being born," and teased the possibility of "spinoffs."

According to Deadline, there has also "been talk that star Millie Bobby Brown could be taking lead in an extension of the Duffer Bros universe under the terms of her own big Netflix deal." This means that Brown would likely be the star of an Eleven spinoff show, although the main Stranger Things storyline already pays a good deal of attention to her character. There are no details as to what the future project would entail, but it's intriguing nonetheless.

Stressing the importance of engagement in streaming content, Sarandos stated: "Franchises are good, but what you want are hits." Stranger Things certainly performs well in terms of engagement, with a passionate fanbase across multiple demographics. If Season 4 is up to par, we can perhaps expect to see more Stranger Things-related shows on our screens for years to come.

Stranger Things Season 4 arrives on Netflix in 2022.