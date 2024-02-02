You know that scene in UHF where Michael Richards blasts a kid in the face with a fire house and an appreciative audience cheers? That’s basically Netflix’s approach to original movies. They blast us with a whole bunch of them every week and month of the year.

2024 is no different. And today, Netflix unveiled a ton of their upcoming movies for the calendar year, dating a ton of films that will be streaming into the spring and summer and the rest of 2024.

While Netflix has several dozen more films coming in the second half of 2024, let’s focus for now on the ones that have firm release dates on streaming — an impressive list that includes new films from Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which is also Seinfeld’s directorial debut), Adam Sandler (Spaceman), Zack Snyder (Rebel Moon), Charlie Kaufman (Orion and the Dark), along with the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Here’s all of those Netflix films and a bunch more...

This highlight reel showcases Netflix’s new movies and shows for 2024. (Yeah, that was just the films, there are loads of new series as well. Obviously.)

Some of the as-yet undated 2024 Netflix moves include a new film version of August Wilson’s play The Piano Lesson, the critically acclaimed film His Three Daughters, a new SpongeBob spinoff film called Saving Bikini Bottom, a new animated Ultraman, plus Cameron Diaz’s return to moviemaking after a lengthy retirement in Back in Action, co-starring Jamie Foxx.

Like I said: The firehose of content. They don’t call it streaming for nothing.