‘Cobra Kai’ Is Coming to an End Soon, Final Season in Production

Cobra Kai is coming to an end — and sooner than you think.

The hit Netflix series that revitalized and resumed the long-in-stasis Karate Kid franchise is now in production on its sixth season, which it has already been confirmed will be the final season of the show. As the official first photo from the set above indicates, the cast has swelled to absolutely enormous proportions.

So far, the legacyquel series has chronicled the ups and downs in the continuing rivalry between former karate opponents Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Now middle-aged men, they resume their feud by becoming the sensei of their own karate schools, with a new generation of kids getting involved in their long-simmering battle.

Later seasons of the show added more legacy characters from the Karate Kid sequels, and by Season 5, Daniel and Johnny were actually trying to work together to take down their shared enemy, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the villain from The Karate Kid Part III. While they and their students eventually brought down Silver’s Cobra Kai, their other old enemy John Kreese (Martin Kove) escaped from prison — setting the stage for this climactic batch of episodes.

Here’s a first-video from the set of Cobra Kai Season 6, teasing the show’s return.

READ MORE: Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan to Star in New Karate Kid Movie

Although Cobra Kai may be coming to an end, its success has enabled Sony to resume The Karate Kid franchise. Last November, they announced a new Karate Kid movie was in the works, with Macchio starring in the film alongside Jackie Chan, who appeared in the Karate Kid reboot from 2010 as Mr. Han, a Mr. Miyagi-esque martial arts instructor to that film’s karate kid, played by Jaden Smith. Although Macchio is involved, the creators of Cobra Kai are not working on that film, and it is not entirely clear how (or if) the show and the movie will intersect.

Cobra Kai Season 6 does not yet have an official release date on Netflix. The new Karate Kid movie is scheduled to open in theaters on December 13, 2024.